Off-duty trooper stops home invasion while jogging Bath Township neighborhood

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– The Bath Township Police Department issued a shout-out Tuesday, to Michigan State Police Trooper Detective Sergeant Horan, for stopping a home invasion, while he was on an off-duty run.

According to the Facebook post, Horan was jogging on May 18th in the area of Nichols Road, when he noticed a suspicious vehicle pull into a driveway. He quickly called neighbors of the home, to check and see if that vehicle was supposed to be at the home.

The neighbor, Sarah Torok, called the homeowners, who confirmed that no one should be at their house. Torok then called 911.

Detective Sergeant Horan stayed on scene and watched the home until Bath Township police got there, officers from the township were then able to arrest three people, who were taken to the Clinton County Jail.