LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Thursday morning members of the FBI in conjunction with the Lansing Police Department conducted a search of a home in the 4000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

The home is scheduled for demolition at some point in the near future.

According to the Lansing Police Department, a detective is working with the other officials on an old case at the house and property.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.