Officers make over 10,000 traffic stops during “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Increased patrols across Michigan began Aug. 16 during a end-of-summer, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. Law enforcement officers from 102 police departments, sheriff offices and Michigan State Police (MSP) have taken these seriously, and the results are in.

In Michigan, if you are driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, then you’re breaking the law. Michigan’s drunk driving law contains a zero-tolerance provision for drivers with specific illegal drugs in their system. The same penalties for drunk driving also apply to those convicted under the zero-tolerance drug provision.

Reports from the enforcement campaign showcase officers making 10,370 traffic stops and arresting 200 impaired drivers. 166 of those were arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) and 34 for operating under the influence of drugs.

The pull overs also included 370 seat belt citations; 35 child restraint violations; 2,417 speeding citations; 846 other moving violations; and 1,122 other non-moving violations, as well as 807 misdemeanor arrests and 167 felony arrests.

“Motorists were asked to make responsible decisions as they celebrated the end of summer and the Labor Day holiday weekend,” said Michael L. Prince, Director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive, which puts yourself and others at risk. There are no excuses.”

Officers were frustrated with having to pull over several speeding drivers, some surpassing the speed limit by 30 to 60 miles per hour.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds and is coordinated by the OHSP.

Officers hope this campaign opens the public’s eyes to the dangers and consequences of driving unsafely.