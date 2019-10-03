JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 63-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the face this morning while hunting in the Norvell Township.
The man from Inkster, Michigan was racoon hunting near Sharon Valley Road when he shot himself with a .22 caliber rifle, according to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The man walked to a nearby residence to get help and deputies responded just before 10:00 a.m.
The man was transported by ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance Health in critical condition.
Officers are still investigating the incident.
Officers respond to a hunting accident in Jackson County
