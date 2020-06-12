State health officials announce 125 new cases and 8 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 125 new cases and 8 new deaths due to coronavirus in Michigan today.

The state total is 59,621 cases and 5,745 deaths.

Last Saturday, state health officials reported 72 percent of those diagnosed withe the virus had recovered.

Locally, the COVID-19 case totals for the Mid-Michigan counties in the WLNS TV 6 Area are as follows:

Ingham: 779 cases, 29 deaths

Eaton: 195 cases, 7 deaths

Ionia: 158 cases, 4 deaths

Clinton: 145 cases, 11 deaths

Jackson: 462 cases, 29 deaths

Nationwide, the COVID-19 case total topped 2 million this week.

The Associated Press reported that most Americans say they are wearing masks. They are still by and large avoiding restaurants. And the vast majority are still staying at least six feet from others when out and about.

Even as states and metropolitan areas throughout the country relax restrictions on social and economic life during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a new poll finds that most Americans aren’t yet ready to abandon the public health behaviors that help reduce the risk of themselves and the people around them contracting the virus that causes COVID-19.

“For us, it’s about doing whatever we have to do to keep ourselves and our community safe,” said Jody Hayden, who runs a chocolate shop with her husband in the tiny Lake Michigan town of Empire, about 265 miles northwest of Detroit. She said her family wears masks and keeps their distance while out — and they’ll expect customers to do the same when the doors to their store, the Grocer’s Daughter, reopen next Friday.

“We see people from all over the world at our shop and we really love that, but this summer puts us at risk from people traveling from hot spots,” Hayden said. “We could anger some customers and lose money or not have all the safety measures and … risk a life. We couldn’t live with that.”

Overall, 90% of Americans say they’re wearing a mask, according to the new poll conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Data Foundation. That’s higher than in April, when 78% were wearing a mask in response to the disease.

The latest COVID Impact survey is the third in a series measuring the pandemic’s impact on Americans’ physical, mental and social health.

The precautionary measures are not universal, with exceptions — such as a Memorial Day pool party at a bar in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks — making headlines. This week, President Donald Trump moved his party’s national convention to another state after officials in North Carolina balked at his desire to accept the Republican nomination in a packed basketball arena.

But majorities of Americans say they are still actively following the recommendations of public health experts. Sixty-three percent say they have canceled or postponed social or pleasure activities, down only slightly from 69% in April. Seventy-five percent say they are avoiding public or crowded places, down slightly from 80%. And 56% say they avoid contact with high-risk people, compared with 62%.

An overwhelming majority — 83% — continues to say they are keeping six feet distance from those outside their household. And while many restaurants are opening their doors to in-person diners as restrictions are eased, 72% of Americans say they are avoiding them. The latest COVID Impact survey finds majorities of Americans still saying they are following cautionary measures in response to the coronavirus, though for some, the shares doing so have fallen slightly from April.

As temperatures become warmer in the summer months, many people are asking: Is it safe to swim at a beach or pool during the coronavirus pandemic?

Health officials say it can be safe, as long as swimmers stick to social distancing guidelines in and out of the water, the Associated Press reported.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from person to person in water in pools, hot tubs, oceans or lakes. Pool disinfectants like chlorine should also kill the virus, providing another layer of protection.

But crowds still pose a risk. That’s why communities that are reopening pools and beaches are instituting temporary rules limiting capacity and requiring facial masks.

Health authorities say people heading to the beach or pool this summer should follow the same advice for anyone in public: stay at least six feet from people you don’t live with, wear a facial covering around others, wash your hands frequently and stay home if you’re not feeling well.