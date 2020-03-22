LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials announced nearly 250 additional cases of coronavirus today, bringing Michigan to over 1,000 cases.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 1,035 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in the state of Michigan.
Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately. Currently, the city of Detroit has the most cases at 325 with four deaths. Wayne County has 152 cases, with one death. Ingham County is at 11 cases and Jackson County is only reporting one on the state website.
As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.
Officials announce over 1,000 Michigan COVID-19 cases
