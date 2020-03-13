Officials: Ingham County female among the 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Lansing Community College will be extending spring break for students till Tuesday, March 17th.

When college resumes on Wednesday, all classes that do not require hands-on learning will be taught online until the end of the spring semester which is Monday, May 11th.

“The risk of having hundreds of people in close proximity is too great, LCC President Brent Knight said. “Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff. We must take every precaution to slow the spread of the virus.”

LCC is part of the growing trend of campuses closing due to the uncertain spread of the coronavirus

LCC remains in contact with Ingham County Health Department and the state of Michigan Emergency Operations Center, and is following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students are asked to view the LCC website to ensure they understand which classes are being taught online.

All college-sponsored travel is canceled with limited exceptions for local travel to small events. The college is canceling all events with more than 100 people.