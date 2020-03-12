Officials confirm 3rd case of coronavirus in Michigan

More than 30 people have died from the coronavirus in the u.s. so far.

While there haven't been any confirmed cases here in Lansing yet, hospitals like Sparrow are still ramping up their emergency plans.

Sparrow hospital tells 6 News having a plan in place in crucial.

Right now, the hospital following it's flu epidemic plan, they are now calling the coronavirus epidemic plan.

"We do have the ability to now test and get responses back within a day or 2 for when it is indicated. We're not testing everyone, we testing people who are sick and it will help tailor their specific care. The test capability will ramp up will see a lot more positives."

They are also encouraging all employees who feel any sort of symptoms of the common cold to stay home.