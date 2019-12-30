Officials consider criminal charges against “Green Ooze” polluter

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials are looking to hold the polluter accountable for cleaning up the “green ooze” pollution in Oakland County.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging legislatures to pass “Polluter Pay” legislation to force polluters to pay for cleaning up contamination.

My administration is actively reviewing all means of accountability, including further criminal charges against the polluter who caused this mess. Today I also directed EGLE to conduct a formal review of its pollution inspection procedures to strengthen enforcement and accountability. Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The Whitmer Administration is directing the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to toughen pollution inspection and enforcement procedures.