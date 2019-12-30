Officials consider criminal charges against “Green Ooze” polluter

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials are looking to hold the polluter accountable for cleaning up the “green ooze” pollution in Oakland County.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging legislatures to pass “Polluter Pay” legislation to force polluters to pay for cleaning up contamination.
My administration is actively reviewing all means of accountability, including further criminal charges against the polluter who caused this mess. Today I also directed EGLE to conduct a formal review of its pollution inspection procedures to strengthen enforcement and accountability.Governor Gretchen Whitmer
The Whitmer Administration is directing the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to toughen pollution inspection and enforcement procedures.
I strongly support the Governor’s commitment and my department will do everything in our power to assist Gov. Whitmer, EGLE Director Liesl Clark and her team as they pursue this latest threat to our environment. I have recently added new resources to our Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture Division and am creating a Criminal Unit that will focus specifically on environmental prosecutions. Our department takes environmental contamination very seriously – as witnessed by our actions against Enbridge and Wolverine and plan to take a more active enforcement role in this arena, working with EGLEMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel