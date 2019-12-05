Officials draw out bow hunting season

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials are taking aim to string along the deer season in southeastern Michigan.



Archery hunters in metro Detroit can plan for an extended season that goes through January 31st.



The third and final year of an urban management zone in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties is part of a pilot program from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources that was originally announced in December 2017.



“Archery hunters can take advantage of some excellent hunting in January,” Chad Stewart, the DNR’s deer, elk and moose program leader, said. “This longer season also is a fairly low-cost first attempt for municipalities to help reduce the conflicts that arise when deer numbers rise in more populated, urban areas.”



After this season closes, the DNR will check the pilot program’s results and decide if the program will continue in 2020.



Licenses for this season include a deer license, a deer combination license or an antlerless deer license valid for Macomb, Oakland or Wayne counties.



Hunters should check with local ordinances in the communities they are interested in hunting to make sure hunting is allowed or to see whether only specific areas are open for the extended season.



State game and wildlife areas in all three counties are open to hunting during this extended season.