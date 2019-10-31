Thousands of Michigan residents carved jack-o’-lanterns for Halloween and many will end up in the trash, once the festivities are over.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is encouraging the community to compost their pumpkins. Composting reduces the amount of waste in landfills and helps the soil.
Don’t have a compost bin? Find a local drop-off location for yard waste to see if they accept pumpkins for composting.
Officials encourage Michigan residents to compost Halloween pumpkins
