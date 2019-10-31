Officials encourage Michigan residents to compost Halloween pumpkins

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pumpkin%20seeds_1507924098167_308302_ver1_20171014051202-159532

A close up of daughter and father hand who pulls seeds and fibrous material from a pumpkin before carving for Halloween. Prepares a jack-o-lantern. Decoration for party. Happy family. Little helper. Top view.

Thousands of Michigan residents carved jack-o’-lanterns for Halloween and many will end up in the trash, once the festivities are over.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is encouraging the community to compost their pumpkins. Composting reduces the amount of waste in landfills and helps the soil.

Don’t have a compost bin? Find a local drop-off location for yard waste to see if they accept pumpkins for composting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar