Officials encourage Michigan residents to consider composting

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - A 30-year-old man from Ingham County was arrested in late September for trading child porn online.

Juston Johnson turned himself in on September 26th after the Michigan State Police seized evidence and issued an arrest warrant.

Johnson's charges include aggravated possession, distribution, and promotion of child sexually abusive material as well as two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 15 years in prison for the charge of aggravated distribution as well as promotion of child sexually abusive material.

He can also receive up to 10 years in prison for the charge of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and up to 10 years in prison for each count of use of a computer to commit a crime.

Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation is encouraged to report it to the CyberTipline.

Both the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force also have resources available to keep kids safe.