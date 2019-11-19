Officials hold meeting in Howell to discuss possible air quality health risks

The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout is an annual event that encourages smokers to make a plan to quit smoking.

The 44th annual Great American Smokeout is on Thursday, November 21st.

In the more than 50 years since the first Surgeon General’s report on the health consequences of smoking, cigarette smoking among U.S. adults has declined by about two thirds.

Still, smoking remains the leading preventable cause of disease, disability, and death in the United States.

Nearly 70% of current U.S. adult smokers want to quit smoking and about half made an attempt to quit in the past year.

About 49.1 million U.S. adults used tobacco products in 2018, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some resources to quit smoking include CDC’s Tips From Former Smokers campaign, the National Cancer Institute, or by calling (800) QUIT - NOW.