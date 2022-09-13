Photo of Hoag is courtesy of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County officials have named the man allegedly responsible for running another man over with his car on Sunday.

Andrew Lavern Hoag, 46, was arraigned on Tuesday in 56-A District Court and charged with assault with intent to murder.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Eaton County deputies drove to the 3800 block of Bostedor Road to respond to a felonious assault.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 49-year-old man who had been run over by a car.

Hoag, the suspected driver, first drove away in his car and later took off on foot. After the K9 track, deputies concluded that Hoag was picked up by another vehicle after he ran away.

Through Eaton County detectives’ investigation, Hoag was located and arrested in Eaton Rapids.

According to a Facebook post from the ECSO, Hoag is being held on a $500,000 bond.