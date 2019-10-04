UPDATE: Officials identify victims of plane crash

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of the people on board a small plane that crashed just outside the Capital Region International Airport on Thursday.

The accident killed three people and injured three others.

The people who died are:

Neil Alan Sego, age 46, of Trafalgar, Indiana

John Thomas Lowe, age 51, of Greenwood, Indiana

Timothy Joe Clark, age 67, of Franklin, Indiana

Three other people remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital. They are:

Joel Stewart Beavins, age 48,of Franklin, Indiana

Aaron Levi Blackford, age 42 of Frankton, Indiana

Zechariah Eugene Bennett, age 27 of Plainfield, Indiana

The flight left from Indianapolis and was bound for Lansing when it crashed.

Lowe, Sego, and Blackford all worked together at an Indianapolis firm called The Engineering Collaborative. Lowe was a partner and Sego and Blackford were long-time employees.

A spokesman for the company described the three as “all very good friends.”

They were headed to do work on a project for the Lansing Board of Water and Light. BWL General Manager Dick Peffley released a statement saying:

“On behalf of the entire workforce at the Lansing Board of Water & Light, I extend my most sincere condolences to the victims and families of those involved in Thursday’s plane crash. While no BWL employees were onboard, the Patterson Horth team was flying to Lansing in their role as a contractor for the BWL’s new Delta Energy Park to meet with BWL personnel. I know this is a difficult time for those BWL employees who worked with their team, and grief services are being made available.”

Stay tuned to 6 News for continuing coverage of this story.