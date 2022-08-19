ONEIDA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials investigated a motorcycle crash on East Saginaw Highway Friday afternoon.

The crash happened between Oneida Road and M-43 in Oneida Township.

Officials on scene told 6 News that the crash involved a motorcycle and some type of truck, but did not share any other details.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police were on scene, as well as a fire truck.

We’re still waiting to learn what may have caused the crash and if there were any injuries.