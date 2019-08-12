Officials limit license on Lansing doctor for health code violations

Camp Quality offers a weeklong summer camp experience specifically for children diagnosed with cancer.

Earlier this month, seven troopers from the Tri-City and Flint posts attended Camp Copneconic in Fenton to work one-on-one with campers.

“I didn’t know exactly what to expect, but nothing could have prepared me for the overwhelming support and positivity each of these campers provides to one another,” said Tpr. Tara LaMilza, assigned to the Flint Post. “Attending Camp Quality as a companion was nothing short of incredible and inspiring. I would volunteer again in a heartbeat, and I encourage others to do the same!”

Nearly 65 kids were at Camp Copneconic when the troopers tagged along to help.

“I’ve been involved with Camp Quality for years,” said Sgt. Joe Rowley, assigned to the Tri-City Post. “I knew others, at the post level, would volunteer for this amazing cause and that we could do more than that. We could send troops and fundraise.”

The Michigan State Police has signed on to collect $50,000, which will financially support one full camp. The fundraising campaign runs through September, which is national Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.