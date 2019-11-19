Officials looking for information on bull elk poaching in Otsego County

GAYLORD, Mich. (WLNS) – Conservation officers are asking the public for help with information about a bull elk that was poached in the Pigeon River State Forest.



Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources found a large bull elk carcass near Ford Lake Road about three-quarters of a mile south of the Grass Lake and Ford Lake Road intersection. The elk’s antlers included six points on one side and seven on the other.



The incident occurred east of Vanderbilt in Otsego County. Officers suspect that the elk was killed Saturday or Sunday.

“We hope that the public can help us with this investigation, as they have always been helpful in the past. This is flat out poaching. A majestic elk was killed for no reason and left to rot.” Lt. Jim Gorno

Anyone with information regarding this poaching incident is encouraged to call the DNR Customer Service Center in Gaylord at (989) 732 – 3541.



Also, available to call or text is the 24-hour Report All Poaching hotline at (800) 292 – 7800.



Information can be left anonymously, monetary rewards are available for information that leads to the arrest of violators.