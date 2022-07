LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage girl and are asking for the public’s help.

Lansing police say Katalina Green is missing from the 1100 block of N. High St.

She is a white female, 5-foot-7-inches, and 160 pounds.

She has shoulder length black and purple hair and she was last seen wearing a pink tank top and jean shorts.

If you find her or have any information, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.