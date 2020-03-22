Officials: Ninth death reported in Michigan

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Washtenaw County health officials are reporting the first coronavirus-related death for the county on Sunday, according to a report by WXYZ.

The individual was an elderly, adult male with underlying health conditions. He was hospitalized Saturday and passed away Sunday at Michigan Medicine.

This brings the state’s total deaths to nine.

“Our condolences go out to the family who have lost their loved one,” said Jimena Loveluck, MSW, Washtenaw County Health Officer. “While we know there are no words that can lessen this family’s grief and our community’s loss and fears, his death is an urgent reminder to all of us. We must act now and act together to protect everyone’s health to the greatest degree possible.”