Officials: Property damage in Eaton County after storm

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan's governor and lawmakers released statements today blaming each other for not having a budget deal passed.

As recently as Wednesday morning, lawmakers said they were still negotiating with the governor and her administration on budget talks.

Initially, the governor and legislative leaders were working to come to a consensus on a long-term road funding deal prior to getting the budget done, but on Monday said in a joint statement they would set those talks aside.

The key disagreement came over Whitmer’s 45-cent fuel tax proposal.

House and Senate members are scheduled to meet Thursday for conference committees to resolve differences between the two chamber’s budget plans passed earlier this year. Whitmer told reporters Wednesday morning that she hoped the committees would be canceled while negotiations continued, according to our media partners at MLive.

Shirkey said those meetings would continue as scheduled.

House Appropriations Chair Shane Hernandez agreed with Shirkey’s statements Wednesday.

The deadline to pass a budget for the next fiscal year is Sept. 30. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1, and if a funding plan isn’t in place the state would go into shutdown.