SUNFIELD, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Officials say storm damage occurred on M-43 between M-66 and M-50.
Eaton County Central Dispatch received a call about a house with significant damage.
They found that multiple structures had been damaged, and there was significant debris as a result. No injuries were reported.
The fire department closed down M-43 between M-66 and M-50 due to debris in the road.
Responders are working to assess and clean up the damage.
Our StormTracker Meteorologist Diane Phillips is on the scene and reported property and agricultural damage. The damage includes shingles ripped from a rooftop, pieces of wood and metal from blown from a shed as well as a treetop down in a yard and debris on the road.
Officials: Property damage in Eaton County after storm
