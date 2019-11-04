Whether it is a daily dose of caffeine at your local coffee shop or a way to warm up on the weekend, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has some simple tips for your next stop at the coffee shop.
Downsize your drink to see if a smaller size would hit the spot.
Do dairy right with lighter lattes or lower calorie cappuccinos by shifting from whole milk to low-fat or fat-free milk to reduce the amount of saturated fat.
Another way to avoid added sugars is to leave off extras like whipped cream or caramel drizzles.
Consider a sprinkle of cinnamon or cocoa powder to add flavor without the added sugars or an easy way to ask for fewer pumps of sweetener in your drink.
A muffin of pastry may be the perfect accessory to your drink of choice, but try sharing the high calorie sides that have added sugars and saturated fat.
For more information on better beverage choices, check out 10 Tips from the USDA.
Officials provide healthy coffee shop tips
