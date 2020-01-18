UPDATE: Ingham County officials provide storm snow totals, road conditions and what to expect in the next few days

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (11:45 a.m.): Storm totals around the county ranged from 4.1″ to 6.0″ based on reports this morning to the Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management as well as the National Weather Service.



An area of drizzle now will become light rain showers over the next few hours with some snowflakes mixed in, but nothing that will accumulate as temperatures are already above freezing. Officials say Ingham County will dry out by 2-3pm.



Earlier today, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash with a traffic light on College Road.



Roads and expressways are in fairly good overall shape, but drivers are still encouraged to be cautious and leave plenty of space to stop, according to the Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management



Ingham County expected to warm well into the 30s today, but a cold front will move in after sunset and the temperature is not expected to be back above freezing for several days.



Officials add that light snow showers tonight may dust the roads again but nothing more than an inch is expected.

ORIGINAL STORY (7:45 a.m.): Everything is going as expected with 3-5″ on the ground across the county, according to a Facebook post by the Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management.



The post goes on to say, another inch or two will fall before the steadier snow starts to break up later this morning.