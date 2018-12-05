Michigan

Officials: Rash still spreading at Michigan women's prison

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) - - Officials say an itchy rash has spread to more inmates at Michigan's only prison for women.

The Detroit Free Press and The Ann Arbor News report that at latest count nearly 200 inmates at the Huron Valley prison near Ypsilanti are believed to have the rash, up from more than 100 in October . The prison has about 2,100 inmates and the number affected is up from about 50 when the Free Press initially reported about the rash in March.

Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz says the department is taking steps to try to stop it, but officials still don't know for sure what's causing it.

The prison has been subject to complaints and lawsuits by prisoners and guards about conditions at the facility.

