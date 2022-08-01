LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials from across the Great Lakes State are responding to the Michigan Court of Appeal’s decision that allows prosecutors to enforce the 1931 law that bans abortions.

Among those responding to the decision are Attorney General Dana Nessel, House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski and more.

FILE – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit on Oct. 14, 2021. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP, File)

Attorney General Dana Nessel

Today’s ruling will not deter my efforts to continue to fight for Michigan women. The legal battle continues on multiple fronts and those of us who value access to reproductive healthcare and respect a women’s right to make the best decisions for herself, according to her own moral, cultural and religious beliefs are not backing down. While I respect the ruling from the court, it is by no means the final say on this issue in Michigan.”

House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski

This ruling makes Michigan a far more dangerous place to be pregnant. Navigating pregnancy care and crisis events in a confusing, county-by-county landscape under vaguely defined or non-existent standards of “danger to the life of the mother” will, at best, result in dangerous delays in healthcare situations that often require immediate action. Miscarriages and their complications are unfortunately common occurences and our doctors shouldn’t fear a jail sentence for delivering the care they know is best for their patients. Life-saving medical care should not be determined by the whims and politics of local prosecutors. This is a dangerous landscape when treatable conditions may be prolonged as a perverse roulette game until they bring patients closer to losing their lives to justify treatment of “life of the mother in danger” while waiting for legal clarification, documentation, authorization and then finally, maybe, the care they need.”

State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky

It’s a dangerous maze of vague legal definitions, county-by-county jurisdictional questions, and extremist politics to navigate during any pregnancy. There are countless factors in assessing care needs during a pregnancy, or deciding to end one, and the court has now added to that list the discretion and political allegiances of your county prosecutor. We need a state-level law to protect Michiganders’ personal freedoms, and the rights to privacy and the healthcare that is right for them in every county — we need the Reproductive Health Act to defend these rights and, in light of today’s ruling, we need it right now to protect the lives of pregnant Michiganders.”

State Prosecutors

In response to the Court of Appeals decision, seven prosecutors from across the state of Michigan have pledged to protect a woman’s right to choose, including Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon:

As Michigan’s elected prosecutors, we are entrusted with the health and safety of the people we

serve. We believe that duty must come before all else. For that reason, we are reassuring our

communities that we support a woman’s right to choose and every person’s right to reproductive

freedom.

Michigan’s anti-abortion statutes were written and passed in 1931. There were no women

serving in the Michigan legislature. Those archaic statutes are unconstitutionally and

dangerously vague, leaving open the potential for criminalizing doctors, nurses, anesthetists,

health care providers, office receptionists – virtually anyone who either performs or assists in

performing these medical procedures. Even the patient herself could face criminal liability under

these statutes.

We believe those laws conflict with the oath we took to support the United States and Michigan Constitutions, and to act in the best interest of the health and safety of our communities. We

cannot and will not support criminalizing reproductive freedom or creating unsafe, untenable

situations for health care providers and those who seek abortions in our communities. Instead,

we will continue to dedicate our limited resources towards the prosecution of serious crimes and

the pursuit of justice for all.

Today, our Governor filed a lawsuit to guarantee the right to reproductive freedom in Michigan, and to prevent the arbitrary enforcement of those 90-year-old statutes. These statutes were held unconstitutional five decades ago and are still unconstitutional today. We support the Governor

in that effort.

Other prosecutors that signed the statement include

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

Marquette County Prosecutor Matthew Wiese

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeffrey Getting

Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan

The injunction barring enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 criminal abortion ban remains in effect and applies to all Michigan county prosecutors. Under Michigan court rule MCR 7.215(F)(1)(a), “the Court of Appeals judgment is effective after the expiration of the time for filing an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, or, if such an application is filed, after the disposition of the case by the Supreme Court.” This means that the Michigan Court of Appeals ruling cannot take effect during the 21 day appeal window.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan will continue to evaluate our legal options and remains committed to protecting abortion access in Michigan.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan will continue to provide abortion services in accordance with the law. PPMI patients can keep their appointments and our doors remain open.

David A. Kallman, Attorney at Law for Great Lakes Justice Center

In a victory for the rule of law, the Michigan Court of Appeals today ruled that Court of Claims trial Judge Elizabeth Gleicher’s injunction against Attorney General Dana Nessel does not apply, and has never applied, to county prosecutors. The Court of Appeals affirmed what Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka and Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker argued all along—local county prosecutors cannot be bound by the Court of Claims. The prosecutors challenged Judge Gleicher’s injunction through a Complaint for Superintending Control filed in the Court of Appeals by the Great Lakes Justice Center. Alliance Defending Freedom joined in the complaint on behalf of Michigan Right to Life and the Michigan Catholic Conference.

The Court of Appeals ruled, “… plaintiffs Jarzynka and Becker are not and could not be bound by the Court of Claims’ … preliminary injunction because the preliminary injunction does not apply to county prosecutors.” Therefore, this injunction has never barred a county prosecutor from filing charges under the abortion statute.

Because the Court found that the Court of Claims’ injunctive order did not apply to local prosecutors, it dismissed the complaint for Superintending Control. As the Great Lakes Justice Center argued, the Court of Appeals agreed that county prosecutors are local officials and are not state actors. Therefore, the Court of Claims had no jurisdiction over the prosecutors and could not enjoin them from exercising their prosecutorial discretion.

Any claim that this order is not effective for 21 days is without merit. The injunction was never applicable to county prosecutors in the first place.

“This is a great win for the Rule of Law and limiting judges to their proper jurisdiction. The Court of Appeals reaffirmed the independent authority of local prosecutors and upheld Michigan’s Constitution. Michigan’s abortion statute is immediately in effect and enforceable by local prosecutors,” Kallman said.