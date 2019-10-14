Officials release nearly 20,000 lake sturgeon in Michigan

PINCKNEY, Mich. (WLNS) - A Michigan State Police investigation resulted in the arrest of a man from Pinckney.

An arrest came after an investigation into the online trading of child porn using peer-to-peer networks.

Paul Kenczyk, 40, has been charged with two counts of aggravated distribution/promotion of child sexually abusive material, three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If convicted, Kenczyk faces up to 15 years in prison for each count of aggravated distribution/promotion of child sexually abusive material, up to 10 years in prison for each count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and up to 10 years in prison for each count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation is encouraged to report it on the Cyber Tip Line.