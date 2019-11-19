Officials reminding hunters that baiting and feeding bans remains in effect

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Several fish around the state are tagged for studies and management efforts.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources urges anglers to report tagged fish.

Fish include Chinook and Atlantic salmon, steelhead, walleye, lake sturgeon as well as brown and lake trout. A fish may have an external mark, such as a fin clip or missing the adipose fin which behind the dorsal fin.

Tags can include temperature or depth-recording tags which would be discovered when cleaning a fish. Anchor tags which are near the base of a fin, as well as jaw tags which hook onto a fish's upper or lower jaw.

Fish with large internal or external tags which could be about the size of a finger are encouraged to return the tags to the nearest DNR office. Some of the tags can offer small monetary rewards. If planning to release the fish, do not remove the tags, just the tag information.