Officials reminding hunters that baiting and feeding bans remains in effect

Officials want to remind hunters that baiting and feeding bans remain fully in effect for deer and elk in the Lower Peninsula and the core CWD surveillance area in the Upper Peninsula.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources wanted to let all hunters know that the ban has not changed.
Bills to lift the ban have been approved in the Michigan Legislature, but nothing has been sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer or signed into law.
The governor has promised to veto the legislation should it come to her desk. The DNR will notify the public of any significant changes to deer regulations that might occur.
