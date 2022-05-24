LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The political fallout continues after a report suggesting five Republican candidates for governor should be removed from the August primary ballot.

The reasoning? Because they turned in allegedly fraudulent petition signatures to get on the ballot.

The Republican chair of the Board of State Canvassers Norm Shinkle says he’s willing to listen to what those candidates have to say, but there’s a catch.

“They have to say the review was improper and that these signatures are not fraudulent, they are valid,” he says.

Oakland County millionaire Perry Johnson’s campaign issued a statement saying “the state had no right to void alleged forgers… They are refusing to count thousands of legitimate signatures.”

Mr. Johnson has pledged to fight this at the Board of Canvassers and possibly in the courts.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig may not have the money to fight this in the courts, but he contends that somebody wanted him out of this race.

“I can’t prove anything right now but I’m going to get to the bottom of it… because they wanted me out,” said Craig.

Michigan State Police Captain Mike Brown is out of the race, saying he wants nothing to do with fraudulent petition collectors.

“This process is so rife with forgery and fraud that there is no way that Craig is on the ballot,” said election lawyer Mark Brewer.

The other two facing removal from the ticket are Mike Markey and Donna Brandenburg.

Both have said nothing so far.

Many in Lansing believe that Governor Gretchen Whitmer is the real winner, as two of her main competitors, Craig and Johnson, could be off the ballot for good.

The lieutenant governor declined to speculate on the political fall.

“I think it certainly is unfortunate, and I think that people who broke the law should be held accountable,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

Approximately 36 petition circulators allegedly turned in 68,000 phony names.

A hearing regarding the fraud is scheduled for Thursday.