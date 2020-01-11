Officials: Safety tips for winter storms

Winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks from overexertion according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Before an outage:
- Prepare your home to keep out the cold with insulation, caulking, and weather stripping. Learn how to keep pipes from freezing. Install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups.
- Pay attention to weather reports and warnings of freezing weather and winter storms.
- Gather supplies in case you need to stay home for several days without power. Keep in mind each person’s specific needs, including medication. Do not forget the needs of pets. Have extra batteries for radios and flashlights.
- Learn the signs of, and basic treatments for, frostbite and hypothermia.
- Frostbite causes loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers, and toes.
-Signs: Numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin, firm or waxy skin
-Actions: Go to a warm room. Soak in warm water. Use body heat to warm. Do not massage or use a heating pad.
- Hypothermia is an unusually low body temperature. A temperature below 95 degrees is an emergency.
-Signs: Shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, or drowsiness
-Actions: Go to a warm room. Warm the center of the body first—chest, neck, head, and groin. Keep dry and wrapped up in warm blankets, including the head and neck.
During a snowstorm:
- Stay off roads if at all possible and if trapped in your car, stay inside the vehicle.
- Limit your time outside.
- Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.
- Reduce the risk of a heart attack by avoiding overexertion when shoveling snow.
- Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia and begin treatment right away.
- Check on neighbors. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.