Officials say safety is the key to every successful hunt

Officials want to remind new and veteran hunters to always put safety first.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources shared safety tips to keep in mind including being aware of your surroundings, treating every firearm as if it is loaded and wearing as much hunter orange as possible to increase your visibility.

We want everyone to return home to their families and friends. While many safety recommendations may seem like common sense reminders, they shouldn’t be taken for granted. Lt. Tom Wanless, heads up the DNR’s recreational safety programs

Wanless adds that although some safety tips seem obvious, it’s critical for anyone hunting with firearms – regardless of their experience level – to understand safety basics.



If you are new to hunting, remember that all first-time hunters born on or after January 1st, 1960 are required to take and pass a hunter safety course.