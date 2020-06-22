Officials: Seven more COVID-19 deaths in Michigan reported today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirmed 61,409 total coronavirus cases and 5,853 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 179 cases and seven deaths from yesterday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just around 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 61,230 cases and 5,846 deaths.
The state agency said 49,290 people across Michigan had recovered from COVID-19 by late last week.
Since March 15, approximately 2.1 million eligible claimants have applied for state and federal benefits, with $11.4 billion in benefits paid to more 2 million workers.
“Our focus remains on getting 100% of eligible Michigan workers 100% of the benefits they deserve. We are using every available resource to verify the identity of legitimate claimants whose payments are held due to increased criminal activity, including 850 dedicated employees and newly formed advanced analytics team,” said Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Steve Gray.
Over 93% of eligible claimants have received or are approved for benefits while of the remaining 7% of unpaid claimants, most are flagged for suspicion of impostor fraud.
