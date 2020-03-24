Officials: “Stay Home, Stay Safe” in effect at 12:01 am on March 24th

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - All 131 Michigan Secretary of State branch offices will be closed starting on March 24th as part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

“I fully support Gov. Whitmer and the leadership she is demonstrating by issuing a stay-at-home order,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a written statement. “I have been communicating with her for some time on this issue, and know this is necessary to protect health of our employees and the public.”

The Department of State is temporarily unable to provide in-person transactions and renewals by mail. Many services will remain available online at Michigan.gov/SOS, although there may be some delays in processing.

The Department will continue to provide election-related services not offered in branch offices, and at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Late fees will be waived for expirations that have occurred since the department first shifted branch operations on March 16.

Michigan State Police have been notified of the limited operations and will work on notifying local law enforcement agencies.