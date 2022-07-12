FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The National Weather Service in Detroit confirmed a tornado touchdown in Fenton Township Monday night.

The tornado was near Lake Fenton and had peak winds of 65 mph. It was classified as a weak tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

It began at 11:33 p.m. and concluded at 11:42 p.m.

The storm survey confirmed that the tornado traveled 7.5 miles, with a path width of 40 yards.

Damage occurred on Pine Street near Lake Fenton where large tree limbs fell on a home and took out a portion of the roof. Tree damage was sparse and sporadic along the path, mainly consisting of downed tree limbs and leaves.

Peak damage was observed in the backyard of a home in Holly. The home lost siding panels, and a barn further down the road lost some metal roofing.

Zero fatalities and zero injuries were reported.