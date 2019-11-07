Officials urge residents to create escape plan after increase in Michigan house fire deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - As colder weather quickly approaches, officials are reminding residents to make winter emergency preparedness a priority.

The Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division put out some winter weather safety tips.

Weatherproof your home by installing weather stripping and caulking as well as insulating walls, doors, and windows.

Insulate any water lines that run along exterior walls so pipes are less likely to freeze.

Have a backup heating plan like a fireplace or generator. Have your fireplace and chimney inspected as well as cleaned.

Replace your vehicle's windshield wipers, refill wiper fluid and make sure your radiator system is working properly. Make sure your have a snow scraper.

Check brakes, brake fluid, oil, car battery, heater and exhaust to make sure everything is running efficiently.

Cold temperatures can cause safety concerns like freezing pipes, propane shortages or power outages. As we head into the weekend take the time to be prepared to stay warm this winter.