Officials urging Michigan students to apply for FAFSA

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan officials are reminding students and their families to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by March 1st.
The FAFSA is the first step when applying for scholarships or looking for financial assistance for college, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
“When you’re applying for financial aid, FAFSA should be your first stop,” said Anne Wohlfert, executive director of the Treasury’s Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning. “This application is free and can help ensure you get as much financial aid as possible.”
The Treasury’s Student Scholarships and Grants Division gives state aid program priority consideration to students whose FAFSA is received on or before March 1st.
To learn more about state of Michigan scholarships and other financial assistance programs, check out the MI Student Aid’s website or call 1-888-447-2687.
