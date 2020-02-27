Officials urging Michigan students to apply for FAFSA

WASHINGTON, DC (WLNS): U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) and members of the Michigan Congressional Delegation today announced that the Air Force will give $13.5 million to reduce PFAS around the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda.

The funding comes from $60 million that Congress had recently given to the Department of Defense to spend to address PFAS contamination at decommissioned bases around the country.