Officials want residents to make safety a priority this season

Whether this is your first season hunting or you are a seasoned veteran, officials reminds hunters to put safety first.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a few tips to remember when hunting:

Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

Keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction at all times.

Put your finger on the trigger only when you are ready to shoot.

Be aware of your surroundings – know your target and what is beyond it.

Keep the safety of your firearm on until you are prepared to take your shot.

Unload the firearm when crossing obstacles and/or getting in or out of a tree stand.

When transporting firearms in vehicles, make sure that they are unloaded and in a case.

Obey “no trespassing” signs – they are there for a reason.

If your game goes onto property marked as “no trespassing,” you must have the landowner’s permission to retrieve your game.

Hunter orange should be worn as the outermost layer of clothing and must be visible from all directions. Camouflage garments legally must be at least 50 percent hunter orange.

Deer hunting firearm season begins on November 15th. A few important changes for this season include deer baiting and feeding is banned in the entire Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula Core Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Area. Also, new antler point restrictions and regulations in the Upper Peninsula Core CWD Surveillance Area.