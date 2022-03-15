LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An Ohio woman who allegedly threatened two Michigan representatives is facing multiple charges, including ethnic terrorism.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Sandra Bachman of Batavia, Ohio is being charged with the following:

One count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony

One count of ethnic intimidation, a two-year felony

Two counts of telecommunications services – malicious use, a six-month misdemeanor

The attorney general says the 58-year-old woman left threatening voicemails for Rep. Cynthia Johnson and Rep. Sarah Anthony.

Prior to being forwarded to the Attorney General, the Michigan State Police investigated the case.

The message Bachman allegedly left for Anthony is quoted as follows:

“Hay um, need to cancel that bill against the vets, you little traitor. And, um, you won’t see the bullet coming, let me tell you that. So, stop this s**t and you’re fired. We’ll be coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post.”

The voicemail Bachman allegedly left for Nixon pokes at Nixon’s race:

“Well, baby-doll, n***a lip b***h, monkey, we are going to get you. You will die. You are one of the worst offenders. We actually have a tier too, in like points for how much you are worth once we kill you…. You’re going to die and I’m happy about it. The whole world will be rejoicing, just know that. Sleep well.”

An arraignment date has been scheduled for March 31 at 8:15 a.m., where Bachman must show up to court in person.

“This rise in threats against elected officials will not be tolerated,” Nessel said. “Those who think hiding behind a phone or keyboard will prevent them from facing criminal charges are severely mistaken. I appreciate the work done across state lines to bring accountability in this case.”