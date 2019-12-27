OK2SAY messages hit big screen

LANSING – If you’ve gone to the movies recently or are heading there in the near future, you might see a new kind of message.

Movie watchers will see a message from OK2SAY, Michigan’s student safety initiative, while waiting for the feature movie to start.

There will be three different OK2SAY messages — all of which will air across 372 screens in 48 different movie theaters throughout Michigan earlier this month and are expected to be seen by more than 1.1 million students and their families. A 30-second animated message is running in G, PG, and PG-13 movies; two 15-second spots are running in R-rated movies.

“Reaching students outside the classroom is an important component of the OK2SAY message,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “We’re committed to reminding students that we want them to step up and speak up when they see or hear something – whether it’s a bully or a friend contemplating self-harm. It really is ‘OK2SAY.’”

OK2SAY is a student safety program that helps Michigan schools prevent tragedies. The state Legislature established the program, which launched in 2014. OK2SAY encourages students to submit confidential tips on criminal activities or potential harm directed at students, school employees, and schools 24/7 to trained technicians regarding potential harm or threats.

To date, more than 22,365 tips have been received – 5,570 in 2019 alone. Top tip categories include suicide threats, bullying, drugs, self-harm, anxiety, stress, depression and harassment.

OK2SAY tips can be submitted in the following ways: