EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While the weather in mid-Michigan has cooled down in the final week of June, Okemos’ Alena Li was cool, calm and collected at Forest Akers West on Tuesday.

The soon to be junior was tied for first heading into the final round of stroke play at the 45th Michigan Girls’ Junior State Amateur at two-over 74.

Li teed off with Alayna Friedt of Naples and Lily Bargamian of Grosse IIe and was dialed in on her final nine holes.

After an even-par 36 on the front nine, Li birdied the par-three 10th and then recorded back-to-back birdies on the par-fours 15th and 16th. She would bogey the par-four 18th, but still finished the second round with a two-under 70.

“Overall, I think it’s a boost for my confidence because it’s a course I’m really familiar with and I think this is my best score here,” Li said.

Li beat second place by three strokes and took home the stroke play medalist trophy thanks to her two-round score of even-par 144. She will now be the top seed in the match play portion of the tournament, which begins on Wednesday.

“My irons were pretty good today and my putting. I had more birdie chances and I was able to make a lot of them,” Li said. “(I need to) continue playing like I have been and take a different mentality into match play, because it’s one-on-one instead of everyone. I’ll just keep trying to play my best.”

Li isn’t the only one representing Okemos at Forest Akers West this week. 12-year-old Saisha Patil won the 15-and-under portion of the tournament with a six-over 150 and will be the top seed in the 15-and-under division match play tournament, which also begins Wednesday.