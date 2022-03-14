OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — After months of debate, officials with Okemos public schools will reveal its new school logo today.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, March 14, the community will have the opportunity to see the new logo and mascot, “The Wolves”.

Officials decided to do away with its previous mascot formally known as “The Chiefs” or “Chieftains”, to be more inclusive towards the indigenous community.

The debate of removing the Okemos mascot, has been going on for more than 30 years, dating back to 1989.

This mascot was originally put in place to honor honor Chief John Okemos, whom the town is named after.

Last May, the Okemos school board unanimously voted to drop its mascot logo.

Recently, the school decided to rebrand themselves as “the wolves”. With new rebranding, comes a new logo for everything involved with the school.

Officials say a group of more than 20 people including students, staff, parents, alumni and a representative from the native American community came up with the new mascot.

The new mascot and logo was inspired by students and designed by a professional graphic designer who happens to be an Okemos alum.

The process of replacing the mascot and logo has taken almost a full year.

The district has decided to keep its original colors of maroon and light blue, but when it comes to logos with the mascot, everything will be replaced.

Last year, officials with the school said it would be more than $400,000 to replace all of its logos. This process is scheduled to begin in the coming months.