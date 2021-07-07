Okemos development project to scale back

Okemos, Mich. (WLNS) — A massive development project at one point set to cost more than $110 million is scaling back again.

The “4 corners” project was unveiled back in 2018 and was supposed to bring a “down-town” to Okemos. Now developers say the plans need to change

Three years ago the work began to develop the project.

Initially, the project promised to include 52,000 square feet of commercial space. Back in January of 23021 that number was reduced to 32,000 square feet. Tonight there are discussions to make it just 17,000 sqaure feet.

There are additional changes being made by developers, said Tim Schmitt the community planning and development director for Meridian Township.

“The current proposal would remove the buildings on Okemos Rd. and remove the parking structures that were originally proposed those were some of the most expensive pieces of the project and would scale back the number of residential units,” Schmitt said.

He says his plan is to work with developers to build something the community will be proud of.

“Ultimately everyone wants a good project and a project that’s going to succeed not just be built and sit there,” he said.

Schmitt says the reason for the changes is the economy.

“They are trying to react to the market they find themselves in which is a much different market than 2019 when this was originally approved,” Schmitt said.

He says the goal is the same but it will take time to figure it all out.

“The goal is to create a sort mini downtown there. that’s really the struggle that everyone is having – is how do we got to that something special while still making an economicall viable project and that’s hopefully what we’re all working towards to as a community.” Schmitt said.