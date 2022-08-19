INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The downtown Okemos Festival and Art Fair will kick off Friday morning.
The festival begins at 11 a.m. and will be held at the Meridian Farmers Market, just behind Meridian Mall.
Organizers are putting this event on to help bring community members to the area, as construction has negatively impacted several businesses downtown.
According to businesses in the area, construction has decreased their traffic flow immensely.
“With this type of construction, people don’t want to come down to the area, so they’re avoiding the area and it has really reduced business significantly for a lot of people,” said Tammy Timlin, Owner of the Mid Michigan Academy of Martial Arts.
The Mid Michigan Academy of Martial Arts helped Art Unlimited transform what in previous years was just an art fair, into this larger-scale festival to expand its reach into the community.
The festival is free of charge and there will be several businesses taking part.
Businesses participating:
- Mid-Michigan Academy of Martial Arts
- Art Unlimited
- The Meridian Fire Department
- Biggby
- New Thai Kitchen
- Launch Trampoline Park
- High Caliber
- Buddy’s Pizza
- Goldfish Swim
- Baskin Robbins
- Pet Supplies Plus
- Evergreen Veterinary Clinic
Officials said you can support these local businesses by partaking in their activities including painting, giveaways, a bounce house, dunk tanks, and more.
Some activities will cost extra, but proceeds will go towards helping these businesses.