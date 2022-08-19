INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The downtown Okemos Festival and Art Fair will kick off Friday morning.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. and will be held at the Meridian Farmers Market, just behind Meridian Mall.

Organizers are putting this event on to help bring community members to the area, as construction has negatively impacted several businesses downtown.

According to businesses in the area, construction has decreased their traffic flow immensely.

“With this type of construction, people don’t want to come down to the area, so they’re avoiding the area and it has really reduced business significantly for a lot of people,” said Tammy Timlin, Owner of the Mid Michigan Academy of Martial Arts.

The Mid Michigan Academy of Martial Arts helped Art Unlimited transform what in previous years was just an art fair, into this larger-scale festival to expand its reach into the community.

The festival is free of charge and there will be several businesses taking part.

Businesses participating:

Mid-Michigan Academy of Martial Arts

Art Unlimited

The Meridian Fire Department

Biggby

New Thai Kitchen

Launch Trampoline Park

High Caliber

Buddy’s Pizza

Goldfish Swim

Baskin Robbins

Pet Supplies Plus

Evergreen Veterinary Clinic

Officials said you can support these local businesses by partaking in their activities including painting, giveaways, a bounce house, dunk tanks, and more.

Some activities will cost extra, but proceeds will go towards helping these businesses.