OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School will not be participating in the rest of the varsity football season.

The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. Junior Varsity will still play.

“Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying levels of experience. Our players will focus the rest of their year on skill acquisition and learning the fundamentals,” the District said in a press release.

The district will instead focus on the JV level of play, saying it’s the “safest and … best option” for building a strong varsity program next year.

The JV schedule is below:

Week 6 September 29 HOME vs. Holland 5pm

Week 7 October 6 @ Ionia 6pm

Week 8 October 13 @ Leslie 6pm

Week 9 October 20 HOME vs. Brother Rice 5:30pm