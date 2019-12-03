Okemos Public Schools teacher wins Michigan Lottery honor

An Ingham County educator known for her dedication to help each of her students find the learning path that works best for them and for inspiring them to become lifelong learners has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Christine Batora, teaches third and fourth grade at the Okemos Public Montessori at Central, which is part of the Okemos Public Schools.

Winners of the weekly award receive a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize, and a $500 grant to their classroom, school or school district. One of the weekly winners will be selected as the Educator of the Year and will receive a $10,000 cash prize.

“I decided to become a teacher early in my undergraduate studies,” Batora said. “I realized I would have benefited from different teaching methods in grade school. That’s why the Montessori method attracted me; it takes a different approach to education.”

She said her favorite part of being a teacher is “the ‘Ah ha!’ moment when a child understands a concept that they originally thought was ‘impossible’ for them.”

The Michigan Lottery established the Excellence in Education awards in 2014 to recognize outstanding public school educators across the state during the school year.

Outstanding public school educators may be nominated for an Excellence in Education award at http://bit.ly/ExcellenceInEducation.