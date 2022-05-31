OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — The Okemos Public Schools Board of Education has now voted unanimously to authorize the superintendent to move ahead with preparation for a November 2022 bond proposal.

If approved, the bond would generate $275 million, by continuing the district’s current millage rate.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to generate significant funds for needed improvements with

no change to the current tax rate. If the ballot proposal is approved, it would allow us to provide future-ready learning updates to aging academic, fine arts, and athletics spaces and relieve overcrowding from enrollment increases over the last decade.” Okemos Schools Superintendent, John Hood

Three main goals make up the majority of the bond proposal including replacing three buildings: Kinawa, Chippewa Middle Schools and Cornell Elementary School.

After a wide variety of community input and board deliberation, it was decided that all three buildings would be proposed for replacement in their current locations.

Other projects included in the potential bond proposal:

● Building safety enhancements with secure entry vestibules at each school

● Pressing needs investments district-wide, as identified in a district-wide facility assessment

● Expanding tennis courts and replacing softball and baseball equipment

● Performing arts, cafeteria, and kitchen expansion at Okemos High School

● Hiawatha Elementary School addition

● Furniture replacement and technology investments