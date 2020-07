FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Okemos, Mich. (WLNS) — The Okemos Superintendent is recommending a 100% online model for back-to-school this fall.

In an Okemos Public Schools meeting outlining items to address, the superintendent wrote that this is the safest options for students, staff and families and will offer more rigorous online offerings than in the spring.

The vote on the plan is scheduled in a couple of weeks.