Old Battle Creek firetrucks being auctioned off

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) – Those dreams of owning your own firetruck could become a reality if you have the winning bid in an online auction.

The Battle Creek Fire Department is selling one ladder truck and three engines.

A photo of Battle Creek Fire Department trucks up for auction. (Dec. 10, 2019)

Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant says the firefighting vehicles no longer meet the standards set by the National Fire Protection Association.

“After 25 years that piece of equipment should be decommissioned and these four pieces of equipment that we’re auctioning are actually over 30 years of age,” Sturdivant said.

The vehicles are still fully functional and are being auctioned by the website biddergy.com. The starting bids were $500 each but are expected to sell for several thousands of dollars. The auction closes at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s going to be interesting to see who would actually bid,” Sturdivant said.

Ed Ouellette, the president of biddergy.com, says while this auction is a first for Battle Creek, the business has helped other departments auction off trucks.

“These particular trucks are in great condition,” Ouellette said. “They’ve really taken care of them.”

The money raised from the auction will help generate more funding for the Battle Creek Fire Department.

“At the end of the fiscal year, for whatever reason, if the fire department budget is a bit upside down, we could utilize these revenues,” Sturdivant said.

The department is hoping the sale will raise enough money to make a real impact.

“We do have quite a bit of interest,” Sturdivant said. “Now if that interest relates to an actual bid, that’s yet to be determined.”

The person with the winning bid has to pick up the vehicle.

Signs that say Battle Creek Fire Department will also have to be removed as part of the decommissioning process.