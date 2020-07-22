Old Town’s Michigan JazzFest goes virtual for 2020

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Festivals producer Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art announced that the annual Michigan JazzFest will be a week-long interactive on-line experience held from the 13th to the 20th of September. It will be conducted in tandem with Michigan BluesFest.

“Our festival’s team felt that it is in the best interests of fans, volunteers and musicians to host virtual concerts this year”, said Marcus Sigh, MICA’s new Operations Manager.

Although there will be no public street performances, programming will be expanded with live streaming from sound stages in Old Town, Lansing plus live performances from across the US, Europe and South America.

JazzFest 2020 will also feature newly recorded live performances, video highlights from last 20+ years, music workshops, KidzBeat activities, ability to meet with musicians and much more.

Schedule, musicians, how to participate, registration, and sponsor opportunities will be announced soon at micharts.org.