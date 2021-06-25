Olivet car converter thieves identified

OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) — Two men were arrested by Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies earlier this week for removing catalytic car converters from cars at Dollar General.

Those men have been identified today as 52-year-old David Martin Barlett from Albion and 38-year-old Wade Bruce King from Bellevue.

Barlett and King are being charged with 1 count of Larceny from Motor Vehicle/Parts and Accessories and bond has been set at $5,000 each.

The converters were found in the suspects cars just after the thefts.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office tells us that a witness was key to the arrest.

The ECSO said that if you see suspicious behavior such as a subject going under a car quickly, don’t wait to call.

