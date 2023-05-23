OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) — Olivet College is adopting a new name, the University of Olivet.

Olivet College’s Board of Trustees approved the name change on May 19.

A release from the school says the name change signals its “commitment to being stronger, bolder, and more forward-looking.”

The name change comes alongside other recent major announcements, such as its ADVANTAGE Scholarship, direct enrollment programs with local public school districts and a $21 million investment into a new student center.